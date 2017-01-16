Former Miss Italy Contestant Attacked With Acid Allegedly By Disgruntled Ex

Former Miss Italy contestant Gessica Notaro will need plastic surgery and will likely lose her sight after her ex-boyfriend allegedly threw acid in her face. The former TV presenter is currently in the hospital being treated. Doctors fear she may lose an eye.

The attack occurred outside Natoaro’s home. The acid was thrown on her face, but she also suffered injuries to her hip and leg during the incident.

Notaro was crowned Miss Romanga and competed for the title of Miss Italy back in 2007. Afterward, she had a great career as a TV presenter and dancer. Only recently, in 2014, she changed careers and started working as a dolphin trainer at an aquarium in Rimini.

It was while working at the aquarium that Notaro met her ex-boyfriend, Jorge Edson Tavares. Tavares is originally from Cape Verde but was working alongside Notaro.

After the two split, it seems that Verde wasn’t too happy about it. He had been arrested and held in custody for harassing Notaro. He was ordered to stay away from her.Currently, Verde denies having anything to do with the attack.

Hopefully, everything works out for the better and Notaro won’t lose her sight. A friend of Notaro’s commented that she is always an optimistic person.

