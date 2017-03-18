Former First Daughter Turns Down Modeling Opportunities

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama, has reportedly turned down multiple opportunities to become a model.

Malia is currently working on an internship working for Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in New York City.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her assignments for this internship include reading scripts and pitching them to executives at the film production company. But, according to a report by celebrity blog Naughty Gossip, the teen has been approached to become something of her own star.

The blog goes on to say that Malia has been asked several times to model for the catwalk, but she has no interest whatsoever in being in the public eye.

The 6’1″ former first daughter is often spotted in printed dresses, cute overalls and large coats — all of which sell out the minute she wears them.

People say everything happens for a reason. So when I punch you in the face, remember I have a reason. 💪 A post shared by Malia Ann Obama (@obama.malia) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:18am PST

She is also reportedly obsessed with fashion and modeling shows such as America’s Next Top Model and Project Runway.

“Malia has a model body that would be great for runways. She has been offered several opportunities to model but turned them all down. She wants to be behind the camera, not in front of it,” a source told Naughty Gossip.

The source added, “She loves the film and TV business and loves reading scripts. She will leave the modeling to Kendall Jenner. She has zero interest of being famous like her dad.”

Malia is believed to be planning to work in the film industry having also interned with the HBO show Girls in 2015.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]