Former Bills, Falcons safety Keion Carpenter dead at 39

Former Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills safety Keion Carpenter has died, according to a spokeswoman for the family. He was 39 years old.

Carpenter was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after collapsing while going for a run. Until early Thursday morning when he passed, Carpenter had been in a coma, despite earlier reports of his death, according to 247 Sports.

An undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, Carpenter played six seasons in the NFL from 1999 to 2005.

Afer he retired, Carpenter established “The Carpenter House”, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping underprivileged families find homes.

