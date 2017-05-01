Forget the Spork, McDonald’s Has Invented the Frork

McDonald’s is rolling out a new trio of burgers, but the fast food giant’s latest commercial is focusing on something else entirely.

In a new clip posted to YouTube Monday, pitchman Anthony Sullivan arrives to present the “frork,” a fork with fries in place of prongs, a ridiculously useless invention aimed at solving a nonexistent problem.

The clip’s description shares that the frork is launching with McDonald’s’ new pico guacamole, sweet BBQ bacon and maple bacon dijon sandwiches.

“When savoring these recipes, there’s a hitch you just can’t ditch: The topping dropping,” Sullivan says in the ad. “This is a real problem. Wait, sorry is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news we solved it anyway.”

“The frork is ludicrous-ly easy to use,” he adds, noting that the utensil can be used by anyone and can also be utilized in the dark.

The ad clearly pokes fun at traditional infomercials, even instructing viewers to call 1-844-McD-FRORK (623-3767). USA Today shares that the first 100 callers will receive a frork and the first 5,000 will recipe a coupon for a Signature Crafted Recipe sandwich.

