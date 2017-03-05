Florida Delivery Driver Shot In The Face During Road Rage Incident

A Florida man driving a moving truck was shot int he face with a shotgun in a horrifying road rage attack this week.

The victim Eliel Perez was with two of his co-workers with Two Men and Truck making a furniture delivery Friday as a second truck ran a stop sign in the Redland.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Telaysis Lee told a local news station, “The guy ran the stop sign, and you know, he’s flicking us off and all that, and all we did was beep the horn at him.” Mover Jeffrey Mesa told the station that the other truck then followed the moving crew and got to another intersection ahead of the group.

Lee recalled, “We were coming through the next stop sign and he was parked and aimed and shot at the window and shot my friend while he was driving.” Lee told the station that he ended up driving, and pulled over in front of the movers’ intended delivery destination.

“Road rage completely, I don’t know what was wrong with the guy,” Lee said. “He lost his mind I don’t even know.”

Perez was shot two times by a shotgun, had surgery and has since been released, NBC Miami reports.

Two Men and a Truck released a statement, which reads:

“Eliel underwent surgery and has been released from the hospital. He is in good spirits and grateful for the outpouring of support today. We are incredibly proud of the compassion and response of our team involved in this terrible incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with Eliel as he continues to recover.”

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with long hair, who was driving a white box truck.

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!