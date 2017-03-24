‘Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa’s New Man Revealed

The Flip or Flop family has had a bumpy ride the past year, but it looks like Christina El Moussa is taking time to unwind and enjoy herself.

She was spotted at an Anaheim Ducks hockey game on Thursday night and she wasn’t alone. According to E! News, she had a mystery man by her side.

“She was in a really good mood,” the insider shares. “They were standing together, clapping alone and with everyone else.”

Before you get too excited, however, El Moussa’s camp has denied the rumours.

“She is single and not dating anyone,” a rep told the outlet. “He is just a friend.”

New info has revealed, however, that while El Moussa is not dating the man she was spotted with at the hockey game, she’s been dating someone inside the rink!

According to E! News, the Flip or Flop star has been dating hockey player Nate Thompson “for about a month.” She was at the game with one of his friends, cheering him on. She apparently has attended several other games of his, as well.

The two sparked a little bit of speculation after Thompson posted a photo with her on Instagram during the Lady Ducks Fashion Show.

El Moussa’s rep maintains that the pair are “just friends,” however.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com