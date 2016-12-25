Flip or Flop to End in 2017

Despite Tarek and Christina El Moussa‘s assurances that they would continue filming their HGTV show Flip or Flop after separating months ago, the show is reportedly scheduled to end in 2017, E! News reports.

An insider shared that new episodes will be filmed next year to satisfy contractual obligations, but that “the show will end after that.”

The El Moussas previously addressed the show in a statement regarding their split, saying,”We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

HGTV said in a statement that production on the hit show will continue, although this new information is leading many to believe that it won’t be for long.

“When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children,” the network said in a statement. “HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

This article first appeared at Womanista.com