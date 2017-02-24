Tarek El Moussa Drops Bombshell New Details About Ex

Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa hasn’t entirely ruled out the possibility that he could reconcile with Christina El Moussa. The HGTV stars had a public falling out, but the 35-year-old isn’t permanently shutting the door on his relationship his estranged wife.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, the father-of-two spoke out on a wide range of topics including his divorce to Christina’s short-lived relationship with contractor Gary Anderson.

Tarek explained that he was made aware of Christina calling it quits with Anderson through the Internet.

“I found out from the internet, you know? I do not ask personal questions,” Tarek said. “I do not want to get involved. The best thing for me is to focus on myself, and not worry what she is doing. So, the only reason I found out about the split is because it came out in the media.”

Christina dating Gary Anderson definitely struck a nerve with Tarek, and he admitted that their relationship was hard for him to handle. One detail that made the situation worse for Tarek was that Gary reportedly witnessed his blowout fight with Christina this past May, according to police reports.

“You know, it just took a lot of strength, and it is one of those things where you have to stay positive, stay strong, focus on the kids and just not think about it,” Tarek said.

When asked about the chances that he and Christina might patch up their damaged marriage and get back together, Tarek admitted he was open to the possibility.

“Maybe, like, 10 years from now,” Tarek said. “Honestly, it took a lot of work to get to a good place for both of us, that I think we are at the point where we aren’t looking back, we are looking towards our future.”

“I don’t know where the future is going to take me, but you never know,” he said.

Despite the fact that they are no longer a couple, Tarek still refers to Christina as a “great mom” to their kids: 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden.

“You know, we just had chemistry,” he said. “If I look back, we were absolute best friends, we were soul mates. We were arm in arm and for many, many years, we were the couple that other couples would be jealous of. All the married friends would say, ‘Man, you guys are the best, you get along so well,’ and over time, it just started to fade.”

Currently, Tarek and Christina have tried to set their differences aside and keep the well-being of their children as the top priority while they resume filming Flip or Flop.

“You know, it’s like anything — there are challenges,” Tarek said about being alongside Christina on the set of their wildly popular HGTV series. “There are good days, bad days, but, you know, it’s our job. We love what we do, so we fight through it. We know what we have to do to support our family and continue our career.”

