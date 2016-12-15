‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa: We’re Already Dating Other People

Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa are already moving on!

The couple announced their separation on Monday, Dec. 12, but noted that they have been separated since May, Us Weekly reports.

Tarek, 35, and Christina, 33, released a joint statement to PEOPLE magazine stating that they both started dating other people. “We have both dated other people following the separation, but neither of us is ready to announce anything in terms of another relationship.”

The couple, who shares daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 15 months, have been living apart since the terrifying incident that occurred at their home in May.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the couple shared that they currently have no plans to file for divorce. “The most difficult part of the decision to separate was the kids,” they said. “We want the best for them, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that.”

