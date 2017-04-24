Christina And Tarek El Moussa Officially Sign On For ‘Flip Or Flop’ Season 8

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have officially signed on to return to HGTV for the eighth season of their wildly popular series Flip or Flop. The DIY experts art marching forward with their TV show despite the fact that they are in the process of finalizing their divorce.

The estranged couple spoke out about filming additional installments to the home improvement show in a statement given to People.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop,” Christina said in a statement.

Tarek also said: “From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop.”

Christina, 33, and Tarek, 35, split back in May of 2016. The two went through a highly publicized falling out after the police were called to their Yorba Linda, California home following an incident in which Tarek was brandishing a firearm while screaming in the front yard.

They share two kids together, 6-year-old Taylor and their 20-month-old baby Brayden. According to Tarek, he and Christina are splitting custody of their kids “pretty much 50-50.” Even though they are getting divorced, Tarek and Christina still want to function as a “unit.”

“We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit—that we’re still a family even if we’re not together,’ ” he said.

Allison Page, the general manager for U.S. programming and development for HGTV, Food Network, and Travel Channel also spoke out about Tarek and Christina returning for more Flip or Flop.

“Tarek and Christina’s expertise and success flipping houses has made Flip or Flop an audience favorite on HGTV for many seasons,” Page said. “The series is so successful because it shows how real estate and renovation-savvy can lead to financial success.”

In the wake of his split with Christina, Tarek El Moussa has been living in Newport Beach and is “adjusting” to his new living situation. As for Christina, she has been frequently showing off her bikini bod on vacation. Check out her swimsuit pictures here.

Season 8 is set to kick off in December. The show is currently in the midst of a 20-episode seventh season that will run through the fall.

Up Next:

[H/T People]