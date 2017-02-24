Flip Or Flop Has Started Filming, And Photos Have Already Surfaced

Despite the rumors that the show was going to be discontinued after the news of Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s divorce, the former couple has returned to filming Flip or Flop.

Photos of Tarek and Christina have surfaced from the set of the wildly popular HGTV series and the two appeared happy to be filming once again. They were seen goofing around with other crew members on set and even sharing a laugh.

Check out the photos of Tarek and Christina El Moussa on the set of Flip or Flop here.

Christina joined Good Morning America on Tuesday and publicly spoke out about her split from Tarek for the first time.

“You know, Tarek and I met 10 years ago through work,” she said. “We went through a market crash … through cancer, infertility. Now we’re going through a very public divorce but, despite everything, our primary focus is, and always will be, our kids.”

After announcing their split in December, Tarek and Christina have been the center of a slew of tabloid rumors about their relationship and the future of Flip or Flop.

“We continue to work together and there’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end, we’re just normal, nice people, who just want to be the best parents and co-workers we can be,” she said.

Back in 2013, their marriage became strained as they began to rise to fame with their new show, Christina was dealing with infertility issues, and Tarek was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

“I had never even known anyone with cancer, so it was a very scary time,” Christina said.

Over time, the pressures of their hectic lives began to become overwhelming for the two of them.

“We weren’t able to properly communicated anymore,” Christina said. “It got to the point where we weren’t even driving to set together.”

Christina explained that her children wanted her to reconcile Tarek, but the damage had already been done.

“Taylor asked if we could get back together,” she said. “We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority. We’ll always be a family.”

Are you surprised that Tarek and Christina El Moussa wanted to continue filming Flip or Flop?

