Flip Or Flop’s Christina El Moussa Speaks Out On Filming The Show During Divorce From Tarek

Flip Or Flop star Christina El Moussa opens up about her divorce with co-star Tarek El Moussa. Christina took to Instagram Wednesday to share a picture of herself, Tarek and their crew, revealing that the ex-couple is keeping the drama away from their HGTV show.

The caption in the picture talks about how filming the latest season of their show “has been a breeze.” In the pic, Tarek and Christina are all smiles in the group shot, where they stand on opposite ends of the picture.

I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

A source told ET in early February that it has been “business as usual” for the former couple, despite their ongoing divorce.

“They’re working together on set. They’re fine,” the source said. “They are able to work together and continue their business.”

“They remain committed to their children and co-parenting,” the source added. “Their children are their number one priority. They’ll always communicate. They’re going to be cordial for the best of their family.”

Just a week ago, the ex-pair stepped out for their first official appearance since announcing their split. The stars made their debut together as guest speakers at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas.

