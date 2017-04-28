Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines Addresses Rumors She’s Leaving Her Hit Show

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines has spoken out to shoot down the rumors that she is leaving her hit HGTV show.

The mother of four took to her website to share a post titled “Don’t Believe Everything You Read,” and gave insight into her upcoming projects. One of those projects includes continuing to film her and her husband Chip Gaines‘ beloved home renovation show.

“So many things are happening right now and it feels like we are moving at the speed of light,” Gaines wrote. “At times, it’s even hard to keep our own parents in the loop. It’s true. At this point in our career we can honestly say, we’ve heard it all—from reports of us moving our family to Vegas to us having more or less children than we actually have. So remember, you can’t believe everything you read.”

The 39-year-old explained that the fans should not believe every story they hear about her or the future of Fixer Upper.

“These are the spots where we’ll tell you about our new partnerships, projects, and even personal news,” Gaines said. “Always remember: if you’re reading big, exciting news about us, and we did not confirm it on our official sites, then proceed with caution.”

The interior designer also reassured her fans that she is currently filming Season 5 of Fixer Upper.

“We are so thankful for your support – we wouldn’t be here without you!” she wrote. “And just in case you were wondering, YES! We are currently filming season 5 of the show.

Joanna then addressed the rumors that have been swirling in the media regarding her family.

“No! I am not getting into the business of facial creams. And No! We are not expecting baby [No.] 5. And no worries, believing some of these stories happens to the best of us.”

Over the years, Chip and Joanna Gaines have remodeled over 100 homes. With their careers booming, the couple has no plans on calling it quits on flipping homes anytime soon.

“For me, it’s a dream come true because at the end of the day, what we’re passionate about is creating homes for families,” she said.

