First Time Bride Maria Teresa Cobar Wows at 80 Years Old

Love can happen at any age- just like it did for Maria Teresa Cobar.

The 80-year-old recently wed Carlos Suarez, a 95-year-old widower, proving that true love is worth the wait.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two met at a Miami nursing home when they were assigned rooms across the hall from each other, quickly becoming inseparable.

(Photo: Twitter / @RickSchindler)

“When she came out with her walker in front of me, I thought, ‘Not bad,’” Suarez told TODAY in Spanish through an interpreter. “And when she came by, I said, ‘I’m not letting her get away.’”

Suarez began accompanying Cobar to her favorite activities, and the pair were soon referred to as “the lovebirds” by those around them.

“My mother told me, ‘Men like him do not exist anymore,” said Cobar’s daughter Ana, 56. “She thought he was very polite, very considerate, very special.”

Cobar was born in Guatemala, but moved to the United States as a 27-year-old single mother, and her priority was always her daughter. “I really didn’t need anybody else,” she said.

Suarez, moved to Miami from Cuba 56 years ago with his wife and their son, and became a widower in 2006. However, he never gave up hope on finding love again, and that’s exactly what happened when he met Cobar.

When Suarez proposed to Cobar, he simply said, “let’s get married,” and on Nov. 10, that’s exactly what the couple did.

“It’s not every day that you get to witness love like this, and especially at this stage in life,” said Ilene Zweig, executive director for Plaza Health Network Foundation, which helps support programs at Aventura Plaza. “The fact that Maria never thought this day would be possible and we were able to play a part in making it a reality really warms my heart.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.