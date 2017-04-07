First Look At Jesse Eisenberg’s Newborn Baby

Jesse Eisenberg is a new daddy and he’s been out showing his child the world.

The 33-year-old actor was spotted walking the city with his baby boy for the first time since it was revealed he and longtime girlfriend Anna Stout welcomed their first child together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice star is yet to make an official announcement, the trio looked like a happy family as they enjoyed a stroll the streets of New York City on Monday.

Jesse was dressed very casual in a checkered shirt and jeans paired with running shoes. He was definitely smitten with his new baby boy as he carried the child around with one arm, smiling from ear to ear.

Dressed for the relatively warm New York weather, the little boy had on a cute white hat and oversized bib around his neck. He looked comfortable and cozy in a blue onesie and didn’t appear camera shy at all as he looked directly at the lens.

Anna dressed comfortably in a black oversized shirt and leggings. She also wore running shoes for the family excursion.

Check out the adorable pic below:

У жены не очень довольный вид! Первые фото с новорождённым сыном😜👍🏼#jesseeisenberg с женой Анной на прогулке в New York City, 6.04.2017 🎥📸⭐✔#блогопись#celebrity#инстаграмнедели#famouspeople#celebrityblogger#hollywoodstar#showbiz#шоубизнес#gossip#celebritynews#новостизвезд#новостидня#сплетни#светскиеновости#новостиголливуда#celeb#glamour#spletnik#голливуд#папарацци#latvija#bestoftheweek#bestoftheday#paparazzi#селебрити#знаменитости #латвия A post shared by ⓒⓔⓛⓔⓑⓡⓘⓣⓨ ⒽⓄⓁⓁⓎⓌⓄⓄⒹ ⓗⓞⓣ ⓝⓔⓦⓢ (@gossipdidi) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

The star has kept quite private about his 14-year relationship with Anna and had previously admitted that he loves surrounding himself with people who want to help other people.

Jesse and Anna dated for 10 years from 2002 to 2012 and reunited in 2015.

They went public with their on-again romance in January 2016 when they went to a basketball game together.

It happened when the actor spent four months volunteering for a domestic violence shelter in Bloomington, Indiana, where Anna and Jesse got back in touch.

Jesse will reprise his role as Lex Luthor in Justice League set to hit theaters in November.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]