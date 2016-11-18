First Full Trailer For A Series Of Unfortunate Events Released

Netflix has been on a roll with its original programming, and the studio is currently preparing to release its most grandiose adventure yet.

On January 13, Netflix will release the entire first season of Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events. Thursday, the network released the first full-length trailer for the series.

Starring Neil Patrick Harris, the series is an adaptation of the popular books of the same name. There was a previous film version of the story, starring Jim Carrey, but the project was met with mixed reviews.

Unfortunate Events has become a highly-anticipated project, as the energy and style of Harris have been pegged as a perfect fit for the villainous Count Olaf. Also appearing in the series are legendary actors Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack, Alfre Woodard, and Catherine O’Hara.

The series follows the story of three orphans who are adopted by a mysterious man named Count Olaf. After their parents are killed, the siblings must discover the hidden secrets that fill the halls of Olaf’s mansion, and unlock the mysteries regarding their parents’ past.

The new trailer features many different looks of Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, whose disguises were a distinguishable part of the book’s story. Harris can be seen in the trailer dressed as a sailor, and old man, and even an upstanding lady. It’s clear that Harris was a great choice for the character, and his talents will hopefully carry the show into a second season.

You can watch every episode of A Series Of Unfortunate Events on Netflix starting January 13, 2017.

