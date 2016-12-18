Felicity Jones Is Swooping in From Another Galaxy to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Felicity Jones is officially set to host the latest Saturday Night Live.

Felicity Jones is coming from a galaxy far, far away to host #SNL on Jan. 14. pic.twitter.com/c6ZIt4m5rm — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) December 18, 2016

Jones is making herself a household name as she just starred in, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and is ready to put on her hosting shoes for her first time on the show.

Along with the movie star, Sturgill Simpson is set to be the musical guest of the evening.

The Oscar-nominated actress plays Jyn Erso, who is the leader of the rebels and steals the blueprints for the Death Star. This movie is a prequel to the 1977 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

Congrats Felicity on your first SNL gig! The episode airs January 14th, 2017.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com