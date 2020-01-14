Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Sophia Macy Gets ‘Twilight Zone’ Role After College Scandal

Almost one year after Felicity Huffman was indicted in the college admissions scandal, her daughter Sophia Macy has scored a role in an episode during the second season of Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone. CBS All Access made the announcement earlier this week, sharing that the 19-year-old will star in an episode titled “Among the Untrodden.”

Macy will star alongside actress Abbie Hern, and the episode’s description shares that is “introducing” them. The Twilight Zone is Peele’s re-imagination of the sci-fi classic and features a number of new cast members for Season 2, each of whom will appear in one of the season’s 10 episodes. Other stars include Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata, and the new season will premiere on CBS All Access later this year.

Huffman shares Sophia with husband William H. Macy, and the couple is also parents to daughter Georgia, 17. In January 2019, Macy told Parade that he supported his older daughter’s desire to go into acting and that she’s “really good.”

“My daughter Sofia, the oldest, is going to LAHSA [Los Angeles High School of the Arts],” he said. “She’s thriving there. I know she’s going to make a go of it in the business, which I support. I’ve seen her; she’s good, she’s really good.”

“She’s going to go to college,” he added. “I’m the outlier in this thing. We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful. I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice. I know from casting, if you need a 25-, 26-year-old actress, there are a lot of them out there and they’re really good. But if you need a 15-, 16-year-old actress, it’s tough. Sofia looks young. I think this is an opportunity for her. But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall.”

In March 2019, Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to have Sophia’s SAT scores altered to increase her chances of attending an elite college, and she pleaded guilty in April to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She served 11 days in prison in October at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California and is now serving one year of supervised release.

She has also begun the 250 hours of community service she is required to complete. The indictment alleges that Huffman also considered the scheme again for Georgia but decided against it.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff