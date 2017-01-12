Father Of 10-Year-Old Killed On Waterslide Speaks Out After Son’s Death

The father of the 10-year-old boy, Caleb Schwab, who was killed in August in an accident on a waterslide in Kansas, has a new perspective since his son’s death. Kansas State Rep. Scott Schwab has changed his priorities since losing his son, as he revealed in a speech.

“When your bill dies, or your amendment fails … let it go,” Schwab told fellow lawmakers after being sworn in as a leader in the Kansas House according to The Kansas City Star. “Life isn’t worth wasting too much emotional energy on such things. I just want you to know, it could get worse.”

He knows all too well that tragedy can strike suddenly. His family was enjoying a day at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark when Caleb suffered a fatal neck injury.

In November, Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts issued a statement, revealing the Verrückt water slide would be torn down.

“All of us at Schlitterbahn have been heartbroken over the tragedy that occurred on Verrückt. In our 50 years of providing an environment for families and friends to gather, we’ve never experienced this kind of devastating event,” the park said in the statement to PEOPLE. “The safety of our staff and our guests is our top priority. We are parents and grandparents ourselves and many of us have ridden Verrückt with our own children and grandchildren over the years it operated.”

