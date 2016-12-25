Fast And Furious Star Gets Greatest Gift, A Christmas Kiss From Thor Himself

The hunky Hemsworth brothers have been showing their love for the women in their lives all across social media, with Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky being the latest victim of their cuteness. The Fast and Furious star shared a photo of them celebrating their love on Instagram for all to admire.

Best Christmas present ever! A kiss from @chrishemsworth !!! El mejor regalo de navidad!!’ Un beso de de @chrishemsworth!! 😘😍 A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:19am PST

Looks like Hemsworth took a break from shooting Thor: Ragnarok long enough to spend some time with his wife for the holidays, and clearly she’s thrilled to spend time with him. Hemsworth shows no shame in proudly displaying his Christmas-themed pajamas, unless this is potentially at hint at we’ll get to see what Thor wears around the holidays.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chris followed in the footsteps of brother Liam, who recently took to Instagram to show off his and Miley Cyrus’ ugly Christmas sweaters, so maybe this is a heated sibling rivalry without either brother wanting to be outdone.

Since none of us are Elsa Pataky and don’t get a kiss from Thor this holiday, we can at least pretend this photo is hinting at a Fast and Furious crossover with the MCU.

MORE FAST AND FURIOUS NEWS: Fast And Furious 8 Trailer Released Online / The Rock’s Fast and Furious Feud Is Reportedly With Vin Diesel / Fast and Furious 8 Title and Trailer Premiere Date Revealed / Vin Diesel Says Furious 7 Was For Paul And 8 Will Be From Paul / Vin Diesel Posts Touching Tribute To Paul Walker / Vin Diesel Responds to The Rock’s Rant

[H/T Just Jared]