Farrah Abraham Does Squats In Heels In New Instagram Video

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham found a way to get a brief workout in on Friday by doing squats in her high heels.

In an Instagram video she posted on Friday, the controversial reality star was filmed in a floral top, skintight jeans, and strappy high heel shoes. While holding her handbag outstretched in front of her, Farrah maintains a squat pose for a few seconds joking that it was her exercise for the day. The clip ended with Abraham standing up and smacking her booty before walking out the door.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 25-year-old shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “My #Friyay work #squats workin mom #bagweight #friday #nyc.”

In less than 8 hours, Farrah’s video was viewed more than 101k times. As with most of her social media posts, the 16 & Pregnant alum’s video was met with a heavily mixed reaction.

My #Friyay work #squats workin mom #bagweight #friday #nyc A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

When Farrah Abraham isn’t sharing videos on Instagram, she has been busy appearing on the new season of MTV’s Marriage Bootcamp. The mother of one appeared alongside her parents to undergo counseling with the help of two therapists.

Abraham spoke with Fox News about the experience saying: “I was so compelled to try out the family bootcamp because my parents and I have a long history on Teen Mom, which many have watched over the years on MTV. And I feel so many things are unanswered. There’s a lot of variables that many don’t get to see why we have such a volatile relationship.”

She also dished on what it was like to be on Marriage Bootcamp with her divorced parents, Debra and Michael.

“I’m very real, and I am all for sharing socially what I would like to improve and hopefully that connects with others,” she said. “So I feel like sharing our family’s discrepancies and the challenges that we face can only help and really be relatable to other families.”

Although Farrah and her parents don’t always get along swimmingly, she acknowledged that Debra and Michael were a source of support at times in the past. One of those moments was when Farrah’s 2013 sex tape was made public.

“During that time when my sex tape was very public to everyone I think my parents, good or bad, they wanted to just protect me and help me figure out my things,” she said. “[And] I think being 21 is a rough age and no 21-year-old gets through that age with being perfect. So I think we handled it the best way we could legally and privately.”

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Farrah Abraham, Fox News]