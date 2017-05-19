Farrah Abraham Reacts To Backlash Over Daughter’s Slumber Party

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham responds to backlash over her 8-year-old daughters birthday party.

The 25-year-old reality star took to Instagram Wednesday to show off photos of her with daughter Sophia and the child’s friends at her eighth birthday party, which was also a slumber party.

“#HappyBirthday @sophialabraham #slumberparty on a school night 8 years old I can’t believe it #thesearetheyears,” Farrah captioned one picture.

Naturally, with the Internet being, well, the internet many people rushed to judge Farrah.

“Why would anyone encourage and support a sleepover on a school night at such a young age??” one person wrote. “So irresponsible!”

Well, Farrah is not standing for the extra commentary on her daughters birthday and is speaking out against the backlash.

“This was on Sunday night of President’s Weekend—she did not have school the next day,” Farrah told E! News. “I can only respond that the negative comments come from obvious ignorance.”

“Thanks to Rocheli.com, Sophia loved her eight-layer cake on her eighth birthday,” Farrah added. “There was a princess theme and a red carpet. Her horse, Starburst, sported horse hair coloring, horse glitter and wraps by a reputable company.”

Sophia received the full princess treatment at her party with a red carpet, her own mini horse and she even had a character performer dressed like Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Sophia’s birth was documented on MTV‘s 16 and Pregnant, which was Teen Mom’s predecessor series.

