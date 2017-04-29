‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Reveals Whether She’ll Attend Amber Portwood’s Wedding

This is one wedding Farrah Abraham will not be attending.

PEOPLE caught up with the Teen Mom star to get the deets on her drama with costar Amber Portwood, which ignited during the show’s reunion last December when Portwood took a swing at Abraham in an attempt to defend her fiancé, Matt Baier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before the fight came to a head, Portwood announced that all of her costars would be invited to her nuptials, but Abraham said that even if she was invited, she wouldn’t attend.

“No, I would not,” she said. “That’s not anything I want to be a part of. I do not want to be around criminals anymore.”

Portwood, along with co-star Catelynn Lowell-Baltierra, previously told the outlet that they believe there’s a lot of “sadness and trauma” in Abraham’s life, which she has denied.

“I think those two that say I need help really don’t understand my life,” she said. “I think some of my cast members I work with on Teen Mom are severely depressed. I’ve already been through depression, anger, all those things. I have received a lot of help,”

“I continue doing positive therapy just because I’m running companies now, so I know exactly what I need and I don’t need anybody else letting me know what I need,” she added.

“I wish them all the best, I just don’t share my stage anymore,” she said. “I don’t welcome negativity or any of that drama.”

MORE NEWS:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com