Fans Light Into Farrah Abraham After She Posts This Photo of Her and Daughter Sophia

Another day, another parenting decision by a Teen Mom star that has the internet up in arms.
This time the controversy comes to us from arguably the most controversial Teen Mom OG star around — Farrah Abraham.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The reality star-turned-entrepreneur shared an Instagram photo on March 15th of her and daughter Sophia posing in Abraham’s furniture store while Sophia was presumably on Spring Break.
Sophia loves #gointoworkday @furnishedbyfarrah glam floor mirror got her Gaga 🛋🛍🎉 #springbreak #homesweethome
A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on
“Sophia loves #gointoworkday @furnishedbyfarrah glam floor mirror gor her Gaga #springbreak #homesweethome,” the Teen Mom OG star captioned the image.
It wasn’t long before commenters took issue with the image, calling Abraham out for Sophia’s footwear.
“Isn’t she like 7 and she’s already wearing heels!!?? Smh,” one user wrote.
“Why is that little girl in heels?” another Instagrammer added.
“No child should be wearing heels of any kind,” a fan admonished.
“Growing children shouldn’t wear heels, it’s really bad for their spine,” another user pointed out.
Are the fans right, Womanistas?
H/T: Instagram / @Farrah_Abraham
More News:
- Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Spotted in Public Together Amid Wedding Rumors
- Former First Daughter Turns Down Modeling Opportunities
- Jennifer Lopez Spends The Day With Alex Rodriguez’s Sister After Couple’s Date Night
This article originally appeared on Womanista.