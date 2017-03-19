Fans Light Into Farrah Abraham After She Posts This Photo of Her and Daughter Sophia

Another day, another parenting decision by a Teen Mom star that has the internet up in arms.

This time the controversy comes to us from arguably the most controversial Teen Mom OG star around — Farrah Abraham.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reality star-turned-entrepreneur shared an Instagram photo on March 15th of her and daughter Sophia posing in Abraham’s furniture store while Sophia was presumably on Spring Break.

Sophia loves #gointoworkday @furnishedbyfarrah glam floor mirror got her Gaga 🛋🛍🎉 #springbreak #homesweethome A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

“Sophia loves #gointoworkday @furnishedbyfarrah glam floor mirror gor her Gaga #springbreak #homesweethome,” the Teen Mom OG star captioned the image.

It wasn’t long before commenters took issue with the image, calling Abraham out for Sophia’s footwear.

“Isn’t she like 7 and she’s already wearing heels!!?? Smh,” one user wrote.

“Why is that little girl in heels?” another Instagrammer added.

“No child should be wearing heels of any kind,” a fan admonished.

“Growing children shouldn’t wear heels, it’s really bad for their spine,” another user pointed out.

Are the fans right, Womanistas?

H/T: Instagram / @Farrah_Abraham

More News:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.