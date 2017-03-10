Fans Have a Lot to Say About Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s Photo of 1-Month-Old Baby Henry

Can Jessa (Duggar) Seewald live?!

The TLC star and her husband Ben Seewald welcomed thir second child in February, baby Henry Wilberforce. Within his first month, Henry has increased his weight one-and-a-half times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Thursday, Jessa shared a cute photo of Henry with a bow tie sticker on his white onesie that reads, “1 month.”

“Where has the time gone? 1 month old and 12 lbs of chubs. Henry,” Jessa captioned the collage of her son.

Of course, fans of the Counting On star had plenty to say about the photo of the young baby on Instagram.

“Looks like he has an allergy. Try cutting yeast from your diet,” one user wrote.

“Looks jaundice, pigment of skin and whites of eyes are not white,” another added.

“He looks a bit jaundiced,” a commenter agreed.

“Why does he have red dots on his face?” one asked.

“Does he have chicken pox?” an Instagram user inquired.

Regardless, we think he looks pretty adorable!

H/T: Twitter / Get-Famous

More News:

This story first appeared at Womanista.