Famous Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Uses Donald Trump Jersey In Grossest Way Possible During Show

Hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame used a Donald Trump jersey in the most disgusting way possible during a recent concert at the Georgia Theatre. When the “No Hands” rapper noticed a crowd member rocking a Donald Trump jersey during his performance, he decided to call out the fan.

The 30-year-old musician, who has been an outspoken anti-Donald Trump advocate, asked the concertgoer to pass the jersey up to the stage. Once Flame got a hold of the Trump jersey, he pulled down his pants and wiped his butt with it!

“Throw that jersey up here, bro,” he said in the video. “I f*ck with it, it’s a Trump jersey, right? Throw that sh*t up here.”

“F*ck Donald Trump!” he said as the crowd began going crazy for the rapper’s bizarre antics.

Flame is one of the many celebrities and political activists that have recently lashed out against Donald Trump. Other celebs that have thrown shade at Trump include Alec Baldwin, George Clooney, and George Takei.

Earlier this week, a man actually set himself on fire in front of the Trump hotel in Washington D.C. to protest what the man described as the President-elect’s lack of “respect” for the U.S. constitution. See the shocking video here.

With Donald Trump’s Inauguration just around the corner, there has been a bevy of reports claiming protesters are planning to sabotage the event. Arguably the most shocking incident that was caught on camera showed a group of political activists discussing how to completely shut down the inauguration eve DeploraBall.

One of the activists was recorded saying: “Yeah, if you had a pint of butyric acid, I don’t care how big the building is, it’s closing.”

