Families of Men Who Died With Miami Marlins Pitcher Jose Fernandez File Lawsuits

The families of the two men killed alongside Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez in a tragic boat crash are suing the All-Star’s estate, ABC News reports.

The three men died on Sept. 25, 2016 after a boating accident in Miami.

Attorney Christopher Royer is representing the families of 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero and 27-year-old Emilio Jesus Macias. Each family is seeking $2 million. Rivero’s claim was filed on Friday followed by Macias’ claim on Monday.

It is still unclear who was driving of the boat at the time of the crash. However, authorities stated Fernandez had cocaine and alcohol in his system when he died.

The Fernandez family’s attorney, Ralph Fernandez, says it is “highly unlikely” the families will receive a settlement.

