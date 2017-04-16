Manhunt Underway In Cleveland For Man Who Murdered Someone On Facebook Live

Cleveland, Ohio police have a manhunt underway for local man Steve Stephens, who cruelly murdered a man on Facebook Live and then went on the run.

Additionally, Stephens claimed to have murdered others as well, at one point saying, “I killed 12 people and I won’t stop unit my mother and joy lane call me.”

The Joy Lane he speaks of authorities believe may be his ex-partner. It’s unknown at this time if she was his wife or just girlfriend.

While Stephens’ Facebook Live victim has not yet been identified, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokeswoman for the Cleveland police department did confirm that the shooting happened on East 93 Street, which is just south of Interstate 90 in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

The Cleveland police department released the flowing statement:

“Cleveland Police are currently investigating a homicide at 635 E. 93.

“Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified.

“Suspect in this case is a bm (black male) Steve Stephens 6’1 244 bald with a full beard.

“Wearing dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt. White or cream colored SUV. Armed and dangerous. If seen call 9-1-1. Do not approach.”

SHOOTING UPDATE: Suspect vehicle is a white Ford Fusion with temp tag Wanted male still armed and dangerous https://t.co/c2Ypm1i5qx — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017

The validity of Stephens’ admission that he killed multiple people has not been proved yet. At this time, police have only been able to confirm the one victim.

Anyone with any information regarding Stephens is urged to contact the Cleveland police department.

[H/T: Daily Mail]