Ex-Porn Star Sent Topless Photo To War Machine Before Alleged Attack

Ex-porn star Christy Mack revealed that she sent her former boyfriend and MMA fighting star War Machine a topless photo of herself only moments before he rushed into her home and beat her within an inch of her life.

Christy Mack, whose real name is Christine Mackinday, testified in court on Thursday, according to the New York Post. War Machine, whose given name is Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, is currently on trial in a Las Vegas court for attempted murder and sexual assault.

Mack acknowledged in the court that she sent the NSFW photo just before War Machine caught her in bed with another man back in August of 2014.

War Machine reportedly replied to the text by writing, “I need that.”

“It’s all yours,” Mack said in response.

While testifying, Christy Mack broke down in tears on multiple occasions as she talked through the horrific night that left her severely injured. The 25-year-old told the court that her former boyfriend left her with a lacerated liver, broken nose, fractured eye socket, missing teeth, and leg injuries.

When asked if she attempted to fight back against Koppenhaver, Mack said, “There’s no way I could physically overpower him.”

Mack also said that 35-year-old War Machine kicked her repeatedly on the leg.

“I was limping for probably two weeks afterwards,” she said.

Even though the attack in August of 2014 was the most severe, Mack explained that their relationship was abusive and became increasingly worse as time went on.

“At first they weren’t that frequent – maybe once a month – but as our relationship progressed, the violence progressed,” Mack said.

Mack was able to escape from her home and away from Koppenhaver when he left the room to go fetch a knife from the kitchen.

Koppenhaver allegedly said to her: “Now I have to kill you. I’ve gone too far.”

Following the terrifying incident, Mack said that she was scared to report the crime to law enforcement officials. Mack claims that Koppenhaver threatened to “send his Navy SEAL friends or Hells Angels” to further beat her and her family.

