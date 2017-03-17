Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance In 6 Months

Eva Mendes has made her first public appearance in six months. The 43-year-old actress jetted off to Miami, Florida to attend the grand opening of the New York & Company Miami store, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Gracias to everyone who came out to celebrate my new collection with @nyandcompany and the opening of our Dadeland Mall Boutique! This is our biggest collection yet. Over a hundred pieces including bags, jewelry and shoes. Sizes from zero to twenty. Made with lots of love. Besos! 💕🌴💕#evamendesnyc A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

The mother of two took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a photo from the red carpet at the event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Training Day star captioned the snap: “Gracias to everyone who came out to celebrate my new collection with @nyandcompany and the opening of our Dadeland Mall Boutique! This is our biggest collection yet. Over a hundred pieces including bags, jewelry and shoes. Sizes from zero to twenty. Made with lots of love. Besos! #evamendesnyc.”

Even though she has stayed out of the spotlight for half a year, Ryan Gosling’s wife is featured on the April cover of Shape magazine. During an interview with the publication, the brunette beauty dished on a slew of topics ranging from motherhood to her exercise regimen.

“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” she said. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”

“In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter,” said Mendes. “Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids. I never sit down — I’m on the move all day.”

Keeping her body fit is one of Eva’s top priorities.

“Working out allows me to spend time on myself,” she said. “Knowing that I have an hour to dedicate to my wellness is a priority for me now.”

Mendes continued by saying: “I’m off-season right now, so I work out three days a week. But when I’m getting ready for an event or in the summer, it’s five days a week. I don’t exercise more than that though, because I see better results when my body has a rest period.

Thank you @shape! The April issue is on newsstands today. ❤ 📸 by @arthurbelebeau A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

To keep up with Eva Mendes, follow her on Instagram here.

Are you happy to see Eva Mendes stepping back into the public eye?

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]