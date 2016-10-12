Employee Goes Nuclear On Boss About Not Getting Paid

WARNING: This video contains explicit language!

When one man thought that his check was not paid in the amount that it ought to be, he went directly to his boss to confront him and absolutely went off on his employer.

“Did I not work all work?” the man in the red shirt asks. “Five days a week right? So where the f**k is my money going?”

The employer wearing the gray shirt replies, “You didn’t work last Thursday.”

After arguing about how the employee writes down the hours. The man in the red shirt continues ranting, and then exclaims, “Why the f**k is you playing with me? Like come outside, bruh, cause that’s how I’m feeling right now.”

He continued, “I worked all week last week, explain to me why my money is f***ing short? Can you do that?”

The employer then questions what time the man in the red shirt showed up to work, and what time he clocked out.

When the employer jumps out of his chair, the man in the red marches around the desk to get all up in the employer’s face. The two men yell at one another in close proximity for several minutes. The man in the red even goes as far as to shove the man in the gray.

Many of the viewers of this wild altercation had mixed opinions regarding this man’s heated confrontation with his boss.

One user commented, “I feel him, probably going to lose his job but we all have been there, boss probably did this before.”

Another user named Hollywoodmayhem wrote: “So he didn’t quit and the white boy didn’t fix his check? Looks like he got checked. All that yellin was a waste of time.”

What is your reaction to this heated argument between an employee and his employer?

