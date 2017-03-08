Emma Watson Holds Nothing Back When Talking About Her Hygiene Habits

One of the things that we’ve all come to love most about Emma Watson is the complete lack of filter between her brain and her mouth. It’s as refreshing as it is hilarious. Sometimes, however, it has the potential to make you blush with embarrassment.

In a recent interview Emma some insight into her “grooming” habits, and the result is nothing short if pure Emma Watson.

In regards to bathing, she said, “I have a bath every single day of my life. And if I can have two or three—amazing. Nothing terrible is going to happen in the bath, so I always find time for that. I’ll take phone conversations in the bath, anything.”

Most people are lucky to grab a shower every couple of days, let alone taking the time to full-on bathe multiple times a day.

Continuing the conversation, Emma went on to get really in-depth about details and specifics of her personal care routine, saying, “It’s funny—I was just talking to my friend before this about how in the Instagram era it’s so easy to edit your life so that it looks perfect. But I bleach my top lip and tweeze my eyebrows and you’d never get to see that, even though it’s a part of my routine.”

She went on to add, “There’s still so much shame around the things you do to get ready while you’ve got a towel wrapped around your head. It’s important to me not to edit that out. I’ve been bleaching my top lip since I was nine. I don’t do it very often, but I do it! There’s that, and I use Fur Oil. I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product.”

So there you have it, folks. Hermoine Granger casually chatting it up about her pubic hair.

To be fair to the context, Into The Gloss is self-described as “a website dedicated to beauty, that explores the routines of inspiring women,” so it’s not like she offered those details up to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show or anything but, honestly, no one would be surprised if she did.

