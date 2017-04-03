Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Her ‘Monday Stretch’ In Ultra Cheeky Photo

Emily Ratajkowski posts some of the sultriest shots on Instagram every day, with today being no different.

The model and Gone Girl star combined a scenic ocean view, a black swimsuit and a little meditation for a post that sent fans reeling.

Posted Thursday morning, the photo shows Ratajkowski wading out into the water, wearing a one-piece swimsuit with sunglasses and striking a stretching pose.

She captioned the photo “Monday stretch,” and it quickly accumulated more than 500,000 likes and a swarm of comments.

Monday stretch A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

The starlet, who also appeared in Robin Thicke’s infamous “Blurred Lines” video, posted two other shots on Instagram Monday.

The first was a selfie with artist Blanda, where she wished the pictured friend a happy birthday.

Secondly, she posted a fun shot at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

In the photo (which was sponsored by Budweiser), Ratajkowski gives a flirty wink and sticks out her tongue to the camera while holding a giant burger and a beer.

Opening day! ⚾️🍻 Let’s go Dodgers! Thanks @budweiser #dodgerburger #sponsored A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

You can follow Emily Ratajkowski on Instagram at @emrata.

