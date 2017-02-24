Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Racy Sheer Lace Top

Emily Ratajkowski definitely isn’t afraid to show some skin. On Thursday, the 25-year-old model was photographed wearing a see-through top that will make your jaw drop.

While grabbing a bite to eat at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills, the brunette beauty rocked a sheer lace top that left very little to the imagination. Ratajkowski’s bustier bra was on full display underneath the intricately-designed top.

Check out the photos of Emily Ratajkowski in the see-through outfit here.

The Gone Girl star completed her look with a pair of loose-fitting jeans and black ankle-strap heels.

The racy photos of Emily Ratajkowski comes only days after private nude pics of her were hacked from her iCloud account.

A random Twitter user sent over 200 photos of the busty model to former escort and reality star Helen Wood in a private message on Twitter, in the hopes that she would publish them in her column for the Daily Star, according to Daily Mail.

“Last week, I was pondering along through life, when I received a DM on Twitter. No idea who this guy was, but had a peek all the same out of curiosity.”

“Turns out it was a link to Emily Ratajkowski’s iCloud pictures. This clown had inboxed me and asked that I release the full set of naked images in my column,” Wood said.

“To be clear, this wasn’t footage of a randy star salivating at the mouth wanging their bits about while fishing for a random on Skype for a sex sesh. This was private stuff, sent between two people.”

After the news surfaced of the hacked pics, a representative for Emily Ratajkowski explained that they were the same ones that leaked the year before.

While Ratajkowski likely wanted to keep the hacked photos private, she has loaded her Instagram page with pics she posted herself that showcase her sizzling hot body.

Earlier this week, she posted a steamy bikini photo that flaunts her incredibly trim figure.

Summer 🇬🇷 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:50am PST

Keep up with Emily Ratajkowski by following her on Instagram here.

Do you think Emily Ratajkowski’s racy sheer top was one of her sexiest look ever?

[H/T Daily Mail]