Emily Ratajkowski Shakes Her Stuff In Super Tight Jeans

When it comes to preparing for spending time in the desert, there are multiple different schools of thought. The desolate environments are well-known as being some of the hottest places on earth, however, once the sun sets, the temperatures absolutely plummet. On the one hand, wearing as few items of clothing as possible could help someone beat the heat, but you also risk exposure. On the other hand, wearing multiple layers could cause you to overheat, but heavy clothing could protect you from the elements. Based on the video she posted to Instagram, it looks like Emily Ratajkowski is making sure her most important assets stay covered up.

Earlier this weekend, Ratajkowski shared a video of herself dancing in a bikini, which she captioned “Coachella.” The festival lasts all weekend, which requires attendees to bring multiple outfits, which Ratajkowski displayed in her recent post.

The model captioned the recent video “Desert booty,” reminding her followers that she’s still in the middle of an arid climate in southern California.

With so much of her fame and fortunate being generated by the booty in question, it’s clear that Ratajkowski wanted to make sure her moneymaker was well protected.

Compared to some other celebrities attending the music festival, Ratajkowski’s career has a direct link to the music industry.

Back in 2013, Ratajkowski transitioned from the world of modeling into starring in a video for Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.” The song gained a lot of attention not only for being very catchy, but because of its incredibly provocative video, featuring Ratajkowski wearing skimpy outfits and gyrating. The song was also the focus of a legal battle, as it was dangerously close to copying a popular Marvin Gaye song.

Thanks to the music video, Ratajkowski became a highly sought-after model, even earning herself roles in feature films like Entourage and Gone Girl.

Although the model owes her entire career to her looks, she has found that the industry can be quite fickle, as it only views her as an attractive woman and not capable of other roles. Despite those frustrations, she’s also expressed that she’s been free to do things in the acting world that she couldn’t do in the modeling world, like get a haircut or change her appearance.

