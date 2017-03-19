Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Massive Amounts of Cleavage In Green Bikini

Life can be pretty tough when you’re an internationally recognized supermodel and you need to soak up every relaxing moment you can get. Emily Ratajkowski knows the importance of this mindset more than anyone, which is why it appears she spend at least half of her life in a bikini. Lucky for the supermodel’s fans, she always makes sure to showcase her variety of swimsuits on the internet.

Morning 🇲🇽 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

UP NEXT: Emily Ratajkowski’s Sexiest Instagram Snaps

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in 2013, Ratajkowski took a small part in a music video for Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” that required her to dance and gyrate while wearing next-to-nothing. The incredibly sultry video was so scandalous, a censored and uncensored version had to be made. The song itself was one of the biggest hits of the summer, making Ratajkowski one of the most sought-after models.

The model used her newfound fame to transition into a few film roles, like her small part in the Entourage film and a meatier role in David Fincher’s Gone Girl. Her role in the former required her to play a seductive student who engaged in sexual trysts with Ben Affleck’s character, putting her physique on display for film fans. Ratajkowski continues to act, having roles in films like Cruise and In Darkness coming out later this year.

Getting more involved in the acting world allows Ratajkowski to embrace different experiences, even something as simple as dying her hair. One role required her to bleach her dark hair, an experience she described as being nearly unthinkable, explaining, “With my [modelling] job I could never do that, but I was going to art school at UCLA before I started doing this full-time and I think of myself as someone who maybe would have been very anti-conformist beauty-wise, so it was fun to play that type.”

Emily began modeling at the age of 14, but never really bought into the lifestyle. As she got more involved, she said of her decision, “At the time I thought, ‘I’m going to just make a bunch of money and then go back to school.’ To be honest, I hadn’t figured out that I had a real career on my hands.”

Not all of the attention Ratajkowski gets is positive, with many criticizing her for putting her body on display. Emily describes, “The main criticism I get is ‘Aren’t you just conforming to a patriarchal standard of beauty?’ Well, this is just the body I was given. I didn’t do anything to it – it’s just my body. But even if I had altered it, that would be fine too.”

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, emrata]