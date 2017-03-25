Emily Ratajkowski Poses In Bikini While Giving ‘Bikini Selfie Tips’

If you have a figure like Emily Ratajkowski‘s, you’d think that the only tip you need for taking a successful bikini selfie is “wear a bikini.” The model took to Instagram to shed some light on the process of crafting the best bikini selfie you can get, even if you don’t share her figure. You can head to the Daily Mail to see the videos.

Ratajkowski shared the photo to her Instagram “story,” which disappears after 24 hours. She introduced the clip by saying, “I’m here to give you swimsuit selfie tips.” The video was captioned, “Dork alert @voguemagazine,” so it must have been at the glamor magazine’s request.

The model went on, saying, “So the first thing that you want to do, is find your light on the beach – that usually means being in the shade and out of the bright, bright sun so you’re not blown out.” She stood near a natural light source to demonstrate the point.

If you’re going to take bikini selfie advice from anyone, Ratajkowski would be a great mentor. The model regularly flaunts her physique across various forms of social media, in addition to photo shoots and modeling campaigns.

One of the model’s first big breaks came when she starred in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Line” music video, in which she danced, gyrated, and thrusted in various forms of undress. The video was so sexy, in fact, that a censored version needed to accompany the provocative performance.

Her appearance in the music video launched her career into the stratosphere and she quickly became one of the most sought-after talents in the industry. Ratajkowski used her overnight success to pursue new opportunities, taking roles in movies like Entourage and Gone Girl.

Despite her success in films, the actress still regularly takes part in marketing campaigns for fashion lines, usually showing off her entire physique.

