Emilio Rivera Reveals Sons Of Anarchy Throwback Pic, Teases Mayans MC

Sons of Anarchy star Emilio Rivera shared an awesome throwback pic from the wildly popular FX series and teased the upcoming spinoff show Mayans MC. The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to post the photo.

Rivera captioned the snap: “#Rollout TBT Final Season, Final Sit Down on #SOA with this BaadAss #charliehunnam #mayansmc #marcusalvarez #jax #emiliorivera.”

The photo is an image of Charlie Hunnam‘s Jax Teller above a pic of Rivera’s character Marcus Alvarez from the final season of SOA. Since sharing on Instagram, Rivera’s post racked up more than 4k likes.

Earlier in January, Emilio Rivera dished on what the fans can expect from Mayans MC. Judging by Rivera’s comments, Sons of Anarchy fans need to strap in because this upcoming spinoff show is going to be another wild ride.

“I can tell you that Kurt Sutter [SOA creator] has created another hit. Kurt is one of the best writers out there. I can tell you it’s going to be good. It’s going to be badass. It’s going to be all Latinos and it’s about time, you know. “

Rivera spoke out on what he would like to see from his character, the leader of the Mayans MC, Marcus Alvarez, in the spinoff show.

“If I was a part of it I would like to see him control all of California,” Rivera said. “As a character I want to be selfish, I want to control everything; I want to control the drugs; the prostitution, and the arms. I want everybody coming to me when they want something and I want it to be on my terms. Of course, by having that there has to be conflict and that’s would make the show great is if there’s a conflict.”

Despite the fact that Emilio Rivera has been regularly promoting Mayans MC, it still has not been confirmed that his character is going to be in the offshoot series at this time.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mayans MC:

“Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves.”

Are you excited for Mayans MC?

[H/T Instagram: Emilio Rivera]