Source Says Elon Musk Gave Amber Heard A Tesla To Woo Her

The Beatles once said, “Money can’t buy me love,” but that song was written long before the Tesla was invented. Amidst rumors of a budding romance between Tesla creator Elon Musk and Aquaman star Amber Heard, a friend of Musk’s gifted Heard the famous auto during his romantic pursuits.

Heard and Musk originally met back in 2013 as they both had roles in Machete Kills, two years after Heard met ex-husband Johnny Depp on the set of The Rum Diary.

Despite the two not sharing any scenes together, they sparked a connection with the chemistry they shared, with the two clearly keeping an eye on one another’s relationships over the years.

When speaking to Us Weekly, a friend of Musk’s revealed, “Elon has been pursuing Amber…but she wouldn’t go out with him for a long time.”

“She finally gave in,” the source added. “He even got her a Tesla!”

Heard filed for divorce in 2016, with processes continuing into the earlier part of the year. Adding to the messiness of the situation were reports of domestic abuse from Depp towards Heard, with the pair ultimately settling their divorce for millions.

Musk has also had his fair share of messy relationships, finalizing his second divorce back in November from Tallulah Riley. The duo had previously been married for two years before divorcing in 2012.

