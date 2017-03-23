Elizabeth Hurley Shares Stunning Photo Of Herself On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley revealed one of her most stunning photos ever on Instagram on Wednesday, and you won’t believe how gorgeous the Royals star looks in the snap.

#anamericaninparis @versace_official @iamethankoh 😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

The 51-year-old captioned the pic: “#anamericaninparis @versace_official @iamethankoh.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the picture, the brunette beauty is wearing a sequined Versace mini dress that showcased her toned legs. She topped the shimmering dress with a floor-length black coat. To complete her look, Hurley went with a natural makeup touch with a slightly smoky eye and let her wavy locks flow down the sides of her face and rest on her shoulders.

After posting the image on Instagram, Hurley’s followers totally lost their minds. Her loyal fanbase showed some serious love for the actress’ glamorous look by throwing out more than 15k likes and hundreds of comments.

The eye-catching photo was taken while Elizabeth Hurley was attending the opening night of the musical rendition of An American in Paris. She brought along her 14-year-old son Damian as her date for the star-studded event.

When Elizabeth Hurley isn’t lighting up the red carpet, she has been frequently taking to social media to promote her beachwear line. Luckily for Hurley’s followers, she models many of the swimsuits herself.

Her latest bikini pic showed her rocking a leopard-print bandeau top bathing suit that flaunted her ample cleavage. The mother of one was photographed soaked up some rays while sporting a pair of chic sunglasses.

“Keep your face to the sunshine and you won’t see the shadows @elizabethhurleybeach,” she captioned the photo.

Keep your face to the sunshine and you won’t see the shadows 💋 @elizabethhurleybeach 📷by @damianhurley1 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:18am PST

In addition to the bathing suits, Hurley’s swimwear line also includes sheer coverups that are perfectly for hitting the beach.

Me and the sea @elizabethhurleybeach 📷 @damianhurley1 #crystalmini 💋 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Mar 15, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

To keep up with Elizabeth Hurley, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Elizabeth Hurley’s sexiest Instagram post?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Elizabeth Hurley]