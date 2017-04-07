Elizabeth Hurley Does Bikini Sand Angels In New Racy Video

Elizabeth Hurley has always been one hot actress and even today at 51-years-old she is proving that she’s still got it. The Austin Powers actress took to social media to share a picture of herself and her amazing physique in a skimpy bikini.

In the Boomerang clip, we see Hurley lying on the sand at a beach in a skimpy white and blue stripped bikini. Her fit body on full display with her ample cleavage showing. Her brunette locks hand down her shoulders and she finishes the look with a pair of stylish shades.

She kept the caption simple, giving a shoutout to the type of bikini it is. She wrote, “Favourite #PanamaBikini @elizabethhurleybeach.”

Just a day prior, Hurley took to Instagram showing herself in another two piece bikini. This one, however, was all white with silver beading detail.

Again she was standing on the beach in the bikini in a pair of sunglasses and her brunette locks flowing down her back. She captioned that pic with the type of bikini she was sporting and a few kiss emojis. Check it out below:

