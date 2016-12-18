Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sings To His Daughter For Her Birthday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have recently been named “Sexiest Man Alive” and he may have been a part of one of the biggest movies to hit theaters in 2016, but when it comes down to it, his true number one fan is clearly his daughter Jasmine.

Johnson posted a video on his Instagram page of him singing “Happy Birthday” to his little girl.The 1-year-old sat in his arms clapping and clearly loving her daddy’s singing.Of course, Johnson was ecstatic she was clapping, not only because it’s a sign that she’s growing, but also that she probably likes his singing voice.

However, it looks like she could use a little work on answering her dad’s most pressing questions.

“Who’s the best daddy in the world?” the Moana actor asked, but Jasmine clearly saw something more important that she needed to check out. She just walked away.

“Teaching ’em young to start applauding the moment daddy starts singing,” Johnson captioned the video. “Smart girl. Answering my egotistical questions is clearly a work in progress;). Happy 1st Birthday baby girl. Got you for life.”

Jasmine is Johnson’s second daughter, the first and only with girlfriend Lauren Hashian, and since the day she was born he has been fawning over her. She makes regular appearances in the Fast and Furious actor’s Instagram account, including one adorable video from Halloween where she was a dancing Pikachu.

“It’s the greatest blessing just being a dad,” Johnson said to Ellen DeGeneres in November.

It’s clear that Johnson and Jasmine are the perfect daddy-daughter duo.

[H/T E News]