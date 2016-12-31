Drake and J Lo Are Definitely Together, But It’s Not Serious

It looks like all those Drake and Jennifer Lopez rumors were true. According to an E News source, the two musicians are definitely together. What’s more, it isn’t a publicity stunt! The two hit artists are hanging out, having fun, and letting their romance take off.

A source close to Lopez sais that the romance between the two artists has nothing to do with any possible collaboration between the two. They are not simply together for publicity. They are very much into each other – if you couldn’t tell from the recent video of the two at the winter wonderland-themed “prom.”

However, don’t try to combine their names just yet – Dropez? Jrake? Dra Lo? Drakey from the block? – it doesn’t seem like Lopez is taking this new relationship too seriously just yet. According to the source, J. Lo is just having a bit of fun with Drake.

“She’s having fun,” said that source. “I think she and Casper will get back together.”

Lopez and her ex, Casper Smart, broke up earlier this year. Perhaps he isn’t quite our of the question, but for right now, it’s clear that Lopez is only thinking of Drake.

The rumors of the couple’s romance started when Drake started sharing photos of Lopez from her concerts in Las Vegas. Of course, the rapper couldn’t keep his love of the diva a secret, so he made sure to add a couple of heart-eye emojis. Rumors started again after the two were seen leaving a “super intimate” dinner at a West Hollywood restaurant.

There has yet to be a firm confirmation from either of the artists about their relationship. However, the cuddle sessions, dancing, and sweet kisses on the lips might be just the confirmation we need.

