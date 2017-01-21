Donald Trump Tweets For First Time As President

Donald Trump has officially shared his first tweets as president of the United States.

The former Apprentice star sent a Twitter message to his followers that read: “Today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, from one party to another – but we are transferring…”

Donald Trump didn’t stop there. He further proceeded to deliver a series of tweets to communicate his political platform.

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people,” Trump tweeted. “January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. From this moment on, it’s going to be #AmericaFirst.”

Check out Trump’s following tweets below:

We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth – and we will bring back our dreams! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

We will follow two simple rules: BUY AMERICAN & HIRE AMERICAN!#InaugurationDay #MAGA🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

What are your thoughts about Donald Trump’s first tweets as the President of the United States?

