Donald Trump: Sean Spicer Had An Epic 5-Year Twitter Battle With Dippin Dots

Before Sean Spicer was tapped by President Donald Trump to be the White House Press Secretary, he was engaged in an epic five-year Twitter battle against ice cream company Dippin’ Dots.

Dating back to 2010, Spicer took to Twitter on several occasions to declare that the frozen treat was not the “ice cream of the future.” At the time the feud began, Spicer was working for a PR firm he co-founded called Endeavor Global Strategies, according to the New York Daily News.

The tweets read:

Spicer tweeted on April 7, 2010: “Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future.”

The following year, in September of 2011, Spicer tweeted, “I think I have said this before but Dippin Dots are notthe (sic) ice cream of the future.”

In November of 2011, he tweeted a link to a Wall Street Journal article that mentioned the ice cream company was filing for bankruptcy. “Ice Cream of the Past: Dippin’ Dots Files for Bankruptcy,” Spicer tweeted.

For several years, the vendetta against Dippin’ Dots seemed to melt away. However, in September of 2015, when Spicer was working as the RNC’s chief strategist, the war was back in full force.

On September 7, 2015, Spicer tweeted, “If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla cc @Nationals.

Twitter user Rachel Edelman shared a screenshot of Spicer’s four tweets about Dippin Dots with the caption: “Press corps: Do NOT falsely report that Dippin Dots is the ‘ice cream of the future.’ Sean Spicer’s put you on notice. #FalsePressSecretary.”

Press corps: Do NOT falsely report that Dippin Dots is the “ice cream of the future.” Sean Spicer’s put you on notice. #FalsePressSecretary pic.twitter.com/VAdinukOy1 — Rachel Edelman (@RachelEdelman78) January 22, 2017

Sean Spicer has yet to throw shade at the ice cream company while taking the podium at the White House, but judging by this ongoing rift between him and Dippin’ Dots it’s totally possible that he will reignite the battle.

What are your thoughts about Sean Spicer’s five-year battle against Dippin’ Dots?

