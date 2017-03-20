Donald Trump Jr.’s Son Taken To Hospital For Broken Leg

Donald Trump Jr.’s son, Tristan, has reportedly suffered an accident that resulted in him being taken to the hospital.

On Sunday, the 5-year-old was accompanied by the Secret Service as he was taken to the emergency room following a skiing accident in which he fractured his leg, according to TMZ.

Donald Trump Jr.’s family, as well as Ivanka’s brood, were hitting the slopes in Aspen at the time of the accident.

On Saturday, the son of President Donald Trump shared an adorable photo of Tristan on Instagram. The snap showed the blond-haired youngster sporting a black beret and a huge grin.

Donald Trump Jr. captioned the snap: “Tristan is getting a bit fashion forward, I think he can pull off the beret. #weekend #fun #tgif #family #familytime #fashion.”

Donald Trump Jr. also received massive attention this past weekend after doing a candid interview with The New York Times, in which he opened up about a slew of different topics. One of the subjects that he commented on was his 2001 arrest for public drunkenness while celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

“I think, like anyone else, I made my mistakes,” he said. “We have to be honest with ourselves. I’m not good at it, moderation. You have to have the conversation, be a realist, and say, ‘I guess I’m not doing myself any favors.’”

Even though he is the son of a billionaire real estate mogul, Donald Trump Jr. has always had a different opinion of himself than one might imagine.

“I think people are often surprised, but I never defined myself as ‘I’m the business guy who has to supersede what my father has done,’” he said. “He’s a totally unique individual. Somehow having to top his accomplishments is never the way I perceived things.”

We wish Donald Trump Jr’s son Tristan a speedy recovery!

