Donald Trump Is Getting Sued, Again

Donald Trump is officially facing his first lawsuit as a president. According to TMZ, the billionaire real estate mogul allegedly violated “a clause of the Constitution which prohibits federal officers from making money off of foreign powers.”

The suit was filed by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. The group stakes the claim that President Trump is still raking in money from foreign governments through his various businesses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The lawsuit cites infractions such as payments from foreign governments to rebroadcast episodes of his hit TV shows The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice, leases at Trump Tower, and room reservations at President Trump’s hotel in Washington D.C.

Despite the fact that Donald Trump his removed himself from his businesses, and that his children are now in charge, CREW believes that the President is still reaping the benefits.

CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta tweeted this message in response to the allegation: “POTUS has resigned from his businesses, according to WH Strategic Comms director Hope Hicks.”

POTUS has resigned from his businesses, according to WH Strategic Comms director Hope Hicks. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 23, 2017

He continued by writing: “‘Totally without merit,’ POTUS says in response to CREW lawsuit that Trump is violating Emoluments clause.”

“Totally without merit,” POTUS says in response to CREW lawsuit that Trump is violating Emoluments clause. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 23, 2017

Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, responded to the allegations during an interview on Sunday evening.

“This is purely harassment for political gain, and, frankly, I find it very, very said,” Eric Trump said.

Donald Trump’s legal team is arguing that the constitutional provision does not apply to payments such as a standard hotel room bill, according to the New York Times.

“No one would have thought when the Constitution was written that paying your hotel bill was an emolument,” one of the lawyers, Sheri A. Dillon, a partner at Morgan Lewis said.

What are your thoughts about this new lawsuit against President Donald Trump?

Up Next: Olivia Wilde Just Unleashed On Donald Trump On Twitter | Miley Cyrus Gives Heated Speech And Says ‘The Glass Ceiling Has Already Been Broken’ | Donald Trump: Sean Spicer Had An Epic 5-Year Twitter Battle With Dippin Dots | Donald Trump Reveals His Plan For America In One New Tweet | Ivanka Trump Reveals Photo Of Entire Family Just Moments After Donald Trump Was Sworn In As President | Chelsea Clinton Speaks Out About Barron Trump

[H/T TMZ, New York Times]