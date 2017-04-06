Legendary Comedian Don Rickles Dies At 90

Legendary comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90. The honorary Rat Pack member passed away on Thursday at his home in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, his publicist Paul Shefrin confirmed Don Rickles’ death.

Don Rickles’ career in entertainment spanned more than six decades and he was a regular nightclub standup comic in Las Vegas even into his late 80’s. The comedian, who was sarcastically nicknamed “Mr. Warmth,” was most known for voicing Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story films and for his role in Martin Scorsese’s 1995 film Casino.

Rickles’ first breakthrough was his first appearance on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson back in 1965. His most successful starring roles were in guest appearances on comedies including Archie Bunker’s Place, The Lucy Show, F Troop, Get Smart, Newhart, and Hot in Cleveland.

Other TV guest roles included episodes of The Twilight Zone, Wagon Train, Burke’s Law, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Beverly Hillbillies, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., I Dream of Jeannie, Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, Sanford and Son, and The Bernie Mac Show.

He was an avid celebrity roast guest and his signature phrases included calling people a “dummy” or a “hockey puck.” While his humor could be sometimes off-putting to particular audiences, he was able to remain in the spotlight in the comedic world throughout his career.

Don Rickles spared no one in his comedic rants. He hilariously insulted the likes of Frank Sinatra, President Ronald Reagan, Bob Hope, Lucille Ball, Kirk Douglas, Sammy Davis Jr. and Mr. T.

Rickles and his wife Barbara Sklar were great friends with deadpan comedian Bob Newhart and his wife Virginia, and they frequently all vacationed together.

Don Rickles is survived by his wife Barbara Sklar, his daughter and son, and two grandchildren. His son, Larry, was involved in Rickles’ career as he produced the HBO documentary Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project. Larry passed away back in December of 2011 at age 41.

The funeral services will be private and the family has explained that donations can be made to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Don Rickles’ family in this difficult time.

[H/T Variety]