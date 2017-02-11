Divergent’s Shailene Woodley Says She Won’t Be Part Of Franchise’s TV Finale

The Divergent movie series continues its fall from grace as the series star said she would not return for a the planned television followup.

Veteran television actor—and almost-Mary Jane—Shailene Woodley was speaking on the red carpet premiere event for her new show HBO’s Big Little Lies when she revealed that she would not participate in the planned TV event to cap-off the Allegiant story of the saga.

“No,” the actor told Vanity Fair when asked if she would reprise her role as Tris, “I’m not going to be on the television show.”

Woodley, whose career launched after her role in the television drama Secret Life of the American Teenager, was set to appear in four movies based off of Veronica Roth‘s YA dystopia trilogy.

The fourth film, Ascendant, was supposed to be released this year but after Allegiant‘s poor box office showing, plans shifted to cap the series with a TV movie. The small-screen picture might even serve as a pilot for a new television series.

This confirmation of Woodley’s departure from the series is another roadblock in the production saga for the Divergent series. Miles Teller has also indicated that he would not return.

It’s not clear what plans Summit Entertainment has for the future at this point, but that future is looking grim. Not as grim as the dystopia portrayed in the films, but still pretty grim.

