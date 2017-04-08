‘Sons of Guns’ Star Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Two Women

The reality series Sons of Guns aired on the Discovery Channel and documented the day-to-day activities of Red Jacket Firearms, founded by Will Hayden. Despite the show’s successes and popularity, it was canceled in 2014 amidst legal troubles for Hayden, who was accused of sexually assaulting two individuals, one of which being a minor. The jury reached a unanimous guilty decision on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape, for which he faces a life sentence in prison.

UP NEXT: Mel B’s Makeup Artist Reveals The Biggest Detail In Abuse Case Yet

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the conviction was announced, the 15-year-old and 37-year-old victims embraced one another emotionally in court.

During the trial, the 15-year-old victim explained how, over the course of a year-and-a-half, Hayden repeatedly raped her, when she was only 11 and 12 years old. An employee of Hayden’s walked in on him kissing the girl during a 2014 incident and filed a report with East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office the following day.

The young victim testified that she was performing forced oral sex on Hayden when his employee walked in. This was only one of many instances where she was forced to perform sexual acts, with Hayden purchasing contraceptive gel for the girl as to avoid unwanted pregnancy.

To cope with the tragic events, the young girl said she resorted to smoking, drinking, and cutting herself.

The 37-year-old victim claimed that she was raped by Hayden in the early ’90s, when she was only 12 and 13 years old. She met Hayden when he offered her marijuana, which they both imbibed in at his residence, which resulted in him sexually assaulting her.

The woman reported that Hayden raped her again the following year at a friend’s residence. She claimed, “He didn’t listen. I was so scared. I didn’t want to go through this again. I remember feeling I must have done something wrong.”

Hayden denied all allegations of assault in court. One of the prosecutors claimed Hayden was a “master manipulator” in the courtroom.

Official sentencing won’t take place until May, but the aggravated rape conviction comes with it a mandatory life in prison sentence.

In July, Hayden faces more legal troubles as a trial has been scheduled involving the sexual assault of the 15-year-old victim as well as his daughter Stephanie Hayden.

MORE NEWS

[H/T Daily Mail]